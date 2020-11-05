IPL 2020 | Team's need more important than personal milestones, insists Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, who is just 39 runs short of reaching 500 runs this season, has insisted that team requirements are much more important than reaching individual milestones. He added that the pitch today was wonderful to bat on and batsmen wanted to make sure they score big due to the dew factor.

Once again Suryakumar Yadav was amongst runs against Delhi Capitals as he clinically stroked the Delhi bowlers all around the park without any problem. Scoring a 38-ball 51, SKY continued his run from the league matches. He has now has amassed 461 runs in the season so far. This is the third consecutive season where the Mumbai batsman has scored over 400 runs, a testament to the kind of form he is in.

When asked about the fact that he is just 39 short of the 500-run mark in this season, SKY insisted that personal achievements come after team requirements. He added that the wicket today was good to bat on and the batsmen wanted to score big, due to the impending threat of the dew.

“Not thinking of 500 runs (he is 39 short). Personal milestones are important but at the end of the day what the team needs is more important," Suryakumar said in a post-match interview.

"It was a wonderful wicket to bat on. But considering the dew in mind, we had to bat positive and give us as many as we can for our bowlers.”

On being asked about his favourite shot in the innings, SKY picked his drive towards the mid-wicket boundary off Anrich Nortje to be his dearest. He further went to emphasize the importance of having Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya at the end, which, he feels, lets the top order batsmen play freely at the start.

“I loved the shot over midwicket off Nortje. One of the fastest bowlers in the world. Would love to repeat it,” he said.

“I wanted to bat more to set the platform for Hardik and Pollard, but at the end of the day, happy with what we did. Their presence in the lower middle order gives us the freedom to express ourselves at the top.”