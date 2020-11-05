IPL 2020 | My advice to Shaw will be to stay calm and positive, states Shikhar Dhawan

Ahead of the big clash between Dehi and Mumbai in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2020, DC's in-form batsman Shikhar Dhawan has sound advice for a struggling Shaw to stay calm and positive. The senior batter also added he is relaxing now but very well knows the plans of the MI bowlers.

With every passing hour, we are getting closer to the much anticipated and exciting clash between the two heavyweights of the season, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, who will clash in the Qualifier 1 on November 5 in Dubai. One of the major concerns for Delhi going into the game is the poor form of Prithvi Shaw, which has completely derailed their opening stands. After 12 games, the young DC opener has been averaging 19 and has got scores of 9, 10, 7, 0, 0, 4, 19 in his last seven IPL innings this season. He was dropped and reinstated in the XI but that didn't turn around his form, which has continued to be sub par.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have greatly benefited from Shikhar Dhawan's form, who is the third leading-run-getter in the tournament so far, with 525 runs at 47.72 and has been striking at 145.02, the second best strike-rate among the top ten run-getters this season. Dhawan feels that Shaw is timing the ball nicely but just needs to remain 'calm and positive' and he will return to good form.

"Prithvi is timing the ball well. My advice would be to stay calm and positive. This won't be the last time that he will go through a bad phase. He shouldn't be going around looking to work harder and try harder. There's no point in wasting your energy," Dhawan stated.

The 34-year-old reckoned that Rahane brings stability to the side, which has been hit by the poor form of two of their big stars Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, and that has put immense pressure on Dhawan. "Ajinkya brings a lot of stability. I can play more freely," asserted Dhawan.

The biggest challenge for DC in the big clash will be countering MI's bowling attack, which had made them dance to their tunes last time both the teams locked horns as they could make merely 110 runs. But Dhawan feels that he has faced the likes of Boult, Bumrah and Pattinson enough and knows their plans well.

"I have seen and played them enough. I am just relaxing because I want to be fresh for the game. I will watch their videos again. I already know the plans," he added.

Delhi Capitals had to huff and puff to make it to the final two after what looked like a straightforward qualification midway through the tournament. Their last group stage game win over RCB ensured that they finished on second in the IPL points table.