Rohit Sharma’s exclusion is surprising and mismanagement from the BCCI, reckons Virendra Sehwag

Virendra Sehwag has been left surprised to see Rohit Sharma excluded from India’s squad for Australia when he is coming out to play for Mumbai Indians and termed it as mismanagement from the BCCI. He added that he can’t believe Ravi Shastri did not give any inputs to the selection committee.

India opener Rohit Sharma was out of action for few games in IPL 2020 as he had suffered a hamstring injury, but when the selectors decided to not pick him for the upcoming tour of Australia, it looked like the injury must be serious. However, a new twist was added to the whole saga when Rohit came out to play the last game for Mumbai against Hyderabad with the batsman insisting at the toss said that he is ‘fit’.

Talking about the situation, Virendra Sehwag insisted that the BCCI and selectors mismanaged the Rohit situation, who should have been included in the squad if he is appearing for Mumbai. Sehwag opined that the selectors could have kept a replacement for the Mumbaikar in the squad instead of excluding him.

“I am surprised to see that a player who is ready to play for the franchise has not been selected to play for the country. This is surprising and mismanagement from the BCCI. They should have taken all the information that if he can play for his IPL team, then he should be kept in the Indian team,” Sehwag said in a video on Cricbuzz.

“If he got injured, they could have called in a replacement for him. But he was not kept in India’s squad, this I don’t understand. This is a strange year. Now, what you will do? He played this game against SRH. He will play the playoffs games. He is saying I am fit. Then why didn’t you pick him.”

Earlier this week, India head coach Ravi Shastri had stated that he is not a part of the selection committee and hence it was not his call. But Sehwag has raised questions over Shastri’s remarks.

“I don’t think that it is possible that Ravi Shastri did not know about Rohit Sharma’s situation. Even if he is not a part of the selection committee, the selectors must have spoken to him a day or two days ago regarding what is he thinking, and taken his feedback and inputs,” he added.