Mumbai Indians can help you win big cash with these three bets

Today at 8:15 PM
Coming off contrasting fortunes in their last matches, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take on each other in the first qualifier to grab a ticket to the IPL 2020 final. Mumbai will bank on Quinton de Kock to get them off to a good stary while Delhi will hope Shikhar Dhawan shines for them.
Mumbai Indians Top Bowler - Jasprit Bumrah - @3.15
Form Guide
Jasprit Bumrah in last 5 games - 3/17, 3/14, 0/38, 2/25, 3/24
Jasprit Bumrah has been nothing but incredible in the last few games, where he has absolutely dominated the opposing batsmen. He has been hitting his yorkers right along with some perfect change in variations, making it hard for the batsmen to pick him. Batsmen have struggled to score against him - a testament to that is his performance in the last 5 games where he has given runs miserly. Having taken 11 wickets in the last 5 matches, he has taken the attack to the batsmen right from the start, picking up important wickets for Mumbai, which has been one of the main reasons for them crushing their oppositions. He has looked even more lethal with the new ball, always getting early strikes whenever handed the ball. Hence, given his form, he is very likely to come out as the best bowler for Mumbai against Delhi. Indibet is offering an attractive return of 3.15x on this bet, making it a low risk and high return deal for you.
Mumbai Indians Top Batter - Quinton de Kock - @3.65
Form Guide
Quinton in last 5 games - 25, 26, 18, 6, 46*
Although he has not been able to score big in the last few matches, Quinton de Kock has been hitting the ball marvellously well to thrash the bowlers all over the ground. He has got Mumbai off to fantastic starts and even in the last match, where batsmen were struggling to hit the ball against disciplined Hyderabad bowling, he stuck around for quite a bit. Having scored 443 runs in 14 matches, which includes 3 consecutive fifties, de Kock has finally looked like himself after being a pale version of himself for quite a few matches in the past couple of years. Against Delhi as well, he scored 36-ball 53 in the first match they both locked horns, making him likely to be the top batsmen for Mumbai against Delhi. You can quickly hop on to Indibet to get a return of 3.65x on this bet and make few bucks on this great deal.
Mumbai Indians innings runs - over 165.5 - @1.89
Form Guide
Mumbai scores in last 5 games - 149/8, 111/1, 166/5, 195/5, 116/0
Barring the last match, Mumbai have been the only team that has not suffered ay collapses so far in the tournament and even in the last match, they were rescued by a cameo from Kieron Pollard taking them to a decent score of 149. Such is the strength of this team that they have had multiple match-winners over the duration of the season, not depending on any player to do the scoring for them. In the last 5 matches, they have scored more than 165.5 runs on two occasions while on the other two, they batted second and chased the target easily. Given that it will be a playoff match, both the teams will give their best, eyeing a spot in the final of IPL 2020, making it even more probable that Mumbai will score more than 165.5 runs against Delhi. Hence, you should take the advantage of Indibet, who are offering a return of 1.89x on this bet, helping you earn decently in the Qualifier match.
