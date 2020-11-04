Mumbai Indians can help you win big cash with these three bets

Jasprit Bumrah has been nothing but incredible in the last few games, where he has absolutely dominated the opposing batsmen. He has been hitting his yorkers right along with some perfect change in variations, making it hard for the batsmen to pick him. Batsmen have struggled to score against him - a testament to that is his performance in the last 5 games where he has given runs miserly. Having taken 11 wickets in the last 5 matches, he has taken the attack to the batsmen right from the start, picking up important wickets for Mumbai, which has been one of the main reasons for them crushing their oppositions. He has looked even more lethal with the new ball, always getting early strikes whenever handed the ball. Hence, given his form, he is very likely to come out as the best bowler for Mumbai against Delhi. Indibet is offering an attractive return of 3.15x on this bet, making it a low risk and high return deal for you.