Marlon Samuels announces retirement from all forms of cricket

CWI’s chief executive Johnny Grave has confirmed that Marlon Samuels, who was part of West Indies’ two T20 World Cup-winning squads, has retired from all forms of cricket. The all-rounder during his time had scored 11,134 international runs including 17 centuries and scalped 152 wickets.
Marlon Samuels, who was notoriously in the news in the last two weeks surrounding his controversial Instagram story, targeting Ben Stokes’ family has called it a day from all forms of cricket. Instrumental to West Indies’ success, the all-rounder was part of the 2012 T20 World Cup, where they won the final against the Island Nation, Sri Lanka in a crunching encounter. Walking into bat in the very first over, the right-hander scored a scintillating 56-ball 78, where he took on the Sri Lankan bowlers, sparing none for a jolly ride.
Alongside that, he also bowled a brute of a spell to restrict the chasing Sri Lankan side, with a spell of 1-15 from his four overs. The all-rounder, later on, went to play another blinder of an innings in the 2016 T20 World Cup final against England, at the famous Eden Gardens, where he scored a 66-ball 85 to take Windies to their second T20 World Cup win.
According to the reports from ESPNCricinfo, Samuels had informed Cricket West Indies (CWI) about his retirement in June this year, confirmed CWI chief executive Johnny Grave. The all-rounder during his time had scored 11,134 international runs including 17 centuries and scalped 152 wickets. Incidentally, Samuels was also part of many T20 leagues around the world, where he was revered for his all-round display.
