Marlon Samuels announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Marlon Samuels, who was notoriously in the news in the last two weeks surrounding his controversial Instagram story, targeting Ben Stokes’ family has called it a day from all forms of cricket. Instrumental to West Indies’ success, the all-rounder was part of the 2012 T20 World Cup, where they won the final against the Island Nation, Sri Lanka in a crunching encounter. Walking into bat in the very first over, the right-hander scored a scintillating 56-ball 78, where he took on the Sri Lankan bowlers, sparing none for a jolly ride.