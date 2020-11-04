Luke Ronchi takes over from Peter Fulton to become New Zealand batting coach

Today at 2:35 PM
Luke Ronchi, who was part of the New Zealand coaching setup in the World Cup 2019, has been appointed as the full-time batting coach, taking over the reins from Peter Fulton. After being appointed, Ronchi stated that it is his honour to continue working with NZ batsmen and help them improve.
Former Kiwi wicket-keeper Luke Ronchi was born in New Zealand but first played international cricket for Australia, appearing in four one-day and three Twenty20 internationals in 2008. Later, he returned to New Zealand and played four tests, 81 One-day internationals, and 30 T20Is between 2013 and 2017, before retiring from international cricket.
After his retirement, Ronchi donned the role of a coach and recently, was part of the New Zealand coaching staff at last year’s ICC World Cup in England, where they, unfortunately, lost in the final. Now, it has been confirmed that he is New Zealand’s new full-time batting coach, taking over from Peter Fulton.
Starting his duties with the home series against West Indies, Ronchi stated that it was his honour to work with the team and help them improve.
“I’m absolutely pumped. I’ve really enjoyed being back with the team in recent seasons and it’s exciting to be given the opportunity full-time this summer,” Ronchi said as quoted by Hindustan Times.
“Getting the chance to continue working with our batsmen is a great honor and I’m looking forward to seeing how I can help improve their games and best prepare them to perform at the highest level.”
