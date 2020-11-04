IPL 2020 | We missed Bumrah and Boult but had to manage their workload, claims Rohit Sharma 

Today at 10:20 AM
Missing two of your best bowlers can weaken your bowling attack which was the case for Mumbai Indians against SRH but Rohit Sharma said that you have to manage their workload though they missed their services. He added that Hardik Pandya is fine and will be ready for the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians had nothing to lose when they took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday in Sharjah as they had already finished in the top two. Keeping that in mind, they decided to rest their two best bowlers of the tournament - Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Bumrah with 23 and Boult with 20 wickets feature in the list of top five highest-wicket-takers in the season so far. And their absence did weaken MI's bowling as they were thrashed left, right, and center by the SRH openers, Warner and Saha, who led their side to a 10-wicket-win in the chase of 150.
Speaking in the post-match presser, losing skipper Rohit Sharma stated that the team dearly missed the services of Boult and Bumrah as they are wicket-taking bowlers and give the side breakthroughs. But keeping in mind their workload, they had to be rested.
"These two (Boult and Bumrah) guys have been are wicket-taking bowlers. They have come out really good for us, have always given us breakthroughs. Certainly, we miss them today but we had to manage their workload as they have been playing consistently," Rohit stated in the post-match presser.
"And the travelling doesn't make it easier also so we wanted to make sure they get few days off and get ready for playoffs," Rohit added.
Apart from Boult and Bumrah, MI had also benched all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been playing as a specialist batsman this season. It had given rise to speculations about his fitness. But, Rohit cleared the air surrounding his fitness and asserted that he's fine and will be back for the playoffs.
"Fitness-wise he (Hardik Pandya) is fine. We just wanted to give break and provide an opportunity to some other guys but I am sure he will be ready for the playoffs," Rohit further said.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will clash with Delhi Capitals on November 5 in Qualifier 1 after finishing the group stage as table-toppers.
