IPL 2020 | We missed Bumrah and Boult but had to manage their workload, claims Rohit Sharma 

Mumbai Indians had nothing to lose when they took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday in Sharjah as they had already finished in the top two. Keeping that in mind, they decided to rest their two best bowlers of the tournament - Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Bumrah with 23 and Boult with 20 wickets feature in the list of top five highest-wicket-takers in the season so far. And their absence did weaken MI's bowling as they were thrashed left, right, and center by the SRH openers, Warner and Saha, who led their side to a 10-wicket-win in the chase of 150.