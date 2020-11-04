IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli should open for RCB in absence of Finch, opines Ashish Nehra 

Virat Kohli is a gun T20 batsman especially when he plays at the right position, which is certainly not no.3 when it comes to IPL cricket. If we take a look at his record, Kohli averages a whopping 48.73 with a strike-rate of 140.40 and has five centuries opening for RCB in the cash-rich league. In fact, in his landmark 2016 season, he was batting in the top two. Batting at 3, Virat has never got a century and his average falls down to 36.93 and strike-rate to 123.84.