IPL 2020 | Super excited to play against RCB again next round, expresses Rashid Khan

Yet again, it is Sunrisers Hyderabad , who have raced against games to surpass Kolkata Knight Riders, pipping them for the final spot in the play-off stage, to set up an encounter with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator on Friday. In RCB’s second-last encounter, they failed to hold off a resurgent SRH side, who reduced them to 120 in the 20 overs before they chased it down rather easily.

SRH’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who has been a significant part of the franchise’s success this season, just picked up one wicket against the same opposition. However, in the past, his record against RCB has been outstanding, with eight wickets against them. Ahead of their clash on Friday, the leg-spinner expressed that he is super excited to face RCB again in the next round of the IPL.

"They played according to the wicket and then having a victory against Mumbai Indians and that too by 10 wickets is a good booster for us as a team. Hopefully, we continue our momentum and I am super excited to play against RCB again," said Rashid in the video posted by IPL.

Once again for the Sunrisers, their openers put on a show against Mumbai Indians, in a ten-wicket victory. This is the second game in the last three, where the two openers have put the game on a plate for them. While they were unable to finish it off against Delhi, this time they ensured that they won the game by ten wickets. Rashid credited the openers for playing exactly according to the plans.