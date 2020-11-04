IPL 2020 | Looks like Shubman Gill has got a lot of time, reckons Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 5:14 PM
Sunil Gavaskar has reckoned that Shubman Gill has a good technique and it looks like he has plenty of time to maneuver the ball wherever he wants. Gavaskar highlighted that Gill was able to handle the bounce really well on a quick wicket, showing glimpses multiple times that he is a quality player.
Not being able to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in a row, Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t have many positives in their lackluster season with Shubman Gill being one of the few silver-linings for them. Gill returned as KKR’s highest scorer in this year’s IPL with 440 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.84.
While commentating in KKR’s last league match against Rajasthan Royals, Sunil Gavaskar termed Shubman Gill as one of the brightest talents of Indian cricket. Gavaskar’s comments came while describing Gill’s flick shot off Varun Aaron in the second over of the match. The ball-shaped in after pitching on middle and leg and Gill used his wrists to flick it over mid-wicket on the front foot to collect his second boundary of the over. The KKR opener hit Aaron for three fours in that over to give KKR a good start. Gavaskar further added that Gill has a good technique, handling bounce really well.
“Gill does have the technique. On a surface that had plenty of bounce, he had the ability to punch off the back foot. He picked up the length nicely. He just looks like he’s got a lot of time,” Gavaskar said while commentating in KKR’s last match.
“Whenever you look at a quality player, you look at how they play the best bowlers. He showed enough glimpses to say ‘look he is the guy we have got to invest in,” Gavaskar said.
Gill was dismissed after scoring 36 off 24 balls against RR and KKR won the match comfortably by 60 runs. However, it was not enough to qualify for the playoffs as they ended the league matches on fifth position due to poor net run-rate.
