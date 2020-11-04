IPL 2020 | Looks like Shubman Gill has got a lot of time, reckons Sunil Gavaskar

While commentating in KKR’s last league match against Rajasthan Royals, Sunil Gavaskar termed Shubman Gill as one of the brightest talents of Indian cricket. Gavaskar’s comments came while describing Gill’s flick shot off Varun Aaron in the second over of the match. The ball-shaped in after pitching on middle and leg and Gill used his wrists to flick it over mid-wicket on the front foot to collect his second boundary of the over. The KKR opener hit Aaron for three fours in that over to give KKR a good start. Gavaskar further added that Gill has a good technique, handling bounce really well.