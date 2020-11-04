IPL 2020 | Is IPL more important to Rohit Sharma than playing for India, questions Dilip Vengsarkar

After Rohit’s return against SRH, Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned whether IPL is more important to the right-hander than playing for India in Australia. Alongside that, he also has asked whether the BCCI physio has faltered in diagnosing MI skipper’s injury and it’s seriousness.

The Rohit Sharma-BCCI Saga has taken the cricketing world by surprise when the BCCI announced the squad without the right-hander’s name for the series against Australia. On top of that, the likes of Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly also expressed their concern over the right-hander’s injury concern and added that he shouldn’t risk himself immediately in the tournament.

Just after that, MI’s skipper made a return in their last group-stage encounter against Sunrisers, which triggered a barrage of controversies. Former Indian selector Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned the right-hander, asking if the IPL is more important to him than playing for India Down Under.

"Now, the question here is, is the IPL more important to him than playing for India? Is the club more important than playing for the nation for him? Will the BCCI take a call on this? Or is it that the BCCI physio faltered in diagnosing Rohit's injury correctly," former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar told TOI.

Alongside that, he also questioned the speedy recovery of the opener, who only a week ago looked like he was set to miss the entire group stage fixtures for the four-time IPL champions.

"It's intriguing that Rohit Sharma, the most accomplished batsman of Team India, who was only a few days ago declared unfit to tour Australia by the Indian team's physio (Nitin Patel) and hence not selected for the trip, is playing and leading MI in the IPL,” he added.

However, Rohit's name is still in the list of players to travel to Australia, with the condition of him getting medical clearance, which at the moment looks more likely after his return for the Mumbai Indians.