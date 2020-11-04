IPL 2020 | Helps when someone makes you feel important while not playing, states Shahbaz Nadeem

SRH spinner Shahbaz Nadeem might not have been a regular in the Hyderabad team but he has performed exceptionally well in the last two games to make his place in XI his own as he has put his hands up and performed brilliantly when the team's back was put against the wall. Against RCB, when he dismissed AB de Villiers, it turned the tide for SRH and so was the case yesterday, when his double strike in two deliveries turned the game completely as he got rid of Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya in the 12th over and as a result, MI could merely manage 149, which was never enough.