IPL 2020 | David Warner is batting with freedom with Wriddhiman Saha at the top, opines Joy Bhattacharjya 

Hyderabad skipper David Warner didn’t quite have a dynamic start to this edition of IPL as he looked rusty and at times too conservative for his own good. However, in the last few games, since the inclusion of Wriddhiman Saha, who has been in good form - scoring an unbeaten fifty in the last match itself, Warner has been able to play his normal game as he now has enough depth in the batting lineup with Jason Holder coming in after Kane Williamson.