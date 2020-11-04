Imran Khan consumed ‘charas’ at my house, claims Sarfraz Nawaz 

Sometimes it's unimaginable to think how Pakistan functioned back in the days as a team. We see former Pakistan players spitting venom against each other on every occasion they get, making it hard to believe how they would have represented the country at the highest level. Washing dirty linen in public has long been a common practice in Pakistan cricket and we see many former cricketers crucifying present cricketers with their over the top harsh opinions while they don't even spare those with whom they played together, revealing a lot of inside things in public to the tune of making revelations about things that supposedly happened decades earlier.