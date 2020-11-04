Imran Khan consumed ‘charas’ at my house, claims Sarfraz Nawaz 

Today at 12:46 PM
Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has accused country's PM Imran Khan of consuming cannabis at his house in 1987 in London. He also added that Khan would not be able to deny this if he is made to face him in person besides claiming that there are many eyewitnesses of the same in London.
Sometimes it's unimaginable to think how Pakistan functioned back in the days as a team. We see former Pakistan players spitting venom against each other on every occasion they get, making it hard to believe how they would have represented the country at the highest level. Washing dirty linen in public has long been a common practice in Pakistan cricket and we see many former cricketers crucifying present cricketers with their over the top harsh opinions while they don't even spare those with whom they played together, revealing a lot of inside things in public to the tune of making revelations about things that supposedly happened decades earlier.
Sarfraz Nawaz, who is touted as one of the pioneers of reverse-swing and formed a great partnership with Imran Khan during his playing days, has now come out with a scathing attack on Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain and the incumbent Prime Minister, accusing him of consuming cannabis and also snorting something alongside, in 1987 in London in an interview with a TV channel.
“He (Imran Khan) has been consuming cannabis, he used to do it in London and even at my home. In 1987, when Pakistan faced England in a cricket match and he did not bowl well, he had come to my house along with Mudassar, Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Salim Malik in Islamabad for a meal. There he had consumed charas. He also snorts something and consumes cocaine as well. In London, he would roll something and snort it,” Nawaz said, reported Hindustan Times.
The former Pakistan pacer, who played 55 Tests and picked up 177 wickets at 32.75 and is known for his riveting spell in the Melbourne Test of 1978-79, and wicket-taking ability on flat home decks, also claimed that there are many eyewitnesses in London, who can testify the same.
“Bring him in front of me and let’s see if he denies it. I am not the lone eyewitness, there are many others in London,” he added when the anchor asked him whether he had himself seen Khan consume drugs."
