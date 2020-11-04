Dream11 IPL Sponsors sign for the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge

Just hours ahead of the inaugural match of the Jio Women's T20 Challenge, BCCI confirmed that Dream 11, who also are the sponsors for the Men's IPL has signed up for the tournament, alongside Tata Altroz, Unacademy, PayTM and CEAT Tyres. IPL's chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the same.

The sponsors of the Dream11 IPL have extended their partnership with the BCCI to the 2020 Jio Women’s T20 Challenge. Dream11, Tata Altroz, Unacademy, Paytm and CEAT have all become Official Sponsors of the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge.

“With the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge we hope to build a pathway to a dedicated Women’s IPL and grow participation of women in the sport. Our Partners from the Dream11 IPL signing with us for the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge is a great testament to the growth of the women’s game and for cricket in India. We hope the Jio WT20C creates heroes for young fans and inspires young girls to take up the sport. We thank all the Partners for their continuous support," said IPL Chairman, Brijesh Patel.

"The Jio Women’s T20 Challenge is now financially independent and this is a very positive sign for women’s cricket in India. Building self-sustainable properties which allow us to develop talent and grow our player pool is essential for us to continue our success in World cricket. The Jio Women’s T20 Challenge will increase the exposure of the women’s game to fans and in the future with a dedicated Women’s IPL, will create a new economic opportunity for women in sport. I thank all our sponsors for their support on this journey. We are certain we will deliver great value to them,” added BCCI Treasurer, Arun Dhumal

“Dream11 is happy to become the Official Partner of Jio Women’s T20 Challenge. Women’s Cricket is witnessing healthy growth in viewership, and we are sure to see higher traction among sports fans on Dream11 for this sporting event. It is important to promote and drive fan engagement for women-centric and domestic leagues for India to become a sporting powerhouse,” stated Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11

“After yet another successful association with the BCCI at this year’s IPL, we continue to strengthen our relationship by extending our official partnership to the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah, through the medium of our premium hatchback – the Tata Altroz. We at Tata Motors, have always been encouraging of putting more women drivers on the road, thereby consistently supporting women empowerment similar to BCCI’s aim at encouraging women in sports. With this association, we are confident that the appeal for the Altroz among potential women buyers will increase and our consistent presence at the matches through on-ground and across social media platforms, will make this tournament a memorable one for viewers across the globe,” said Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said

"We are delighted to be the Official Partner of the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge, further strengthening our association with the BCCI and Indian cricket. The event is a true reflection of the strides women’s cricket is taking and the growth it has ahead of it. At Unacademy, we are strongly committed to supporting initiatives that empower women, be it in education or sports, and we are excited to partner with the BCCI in this endeavour," said Mr. Karan Shroff, Chief Marketing Officer, Unacademy.

“We are very happy to offer our support for the growth of Women’s Cricket in India. Our sportswomen have always made our nation proud. We have been closely associated with BCCI as Title sponsor of Indian Cricket since 2015 & with IPL as Official Umpire Sponsor since 2018. Our commitment to Indian Cricket gets stronger with every season & we are proud to be part of the growth of women’s cricket in India by associating with the 2020 Jio Women’s T20 Challenge," said Mr. Jaskaran Kapany, Vice President - Marketing at Paytm.