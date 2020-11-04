Categorically told my friends and family that they should not talk about my career, reveals Axar Patel 

Being an Indian cricketer, you have to face lots of ups and downs and Axar Patel revealed that there was a point in time when he categorically told his friends and family that they should not talk about his career. Patel last appeared for India in ODIs in 2017 while he last played a T20I in 2018.

Axar Patel has been one of the best performers for Delhi Capitals this season and has been bowling immaculate lines and lengths. After bowling 40 overs this season, his economy has been 6.28, which is exceptional especially when you take into consideration that he bowls in the powerplay at times too than just middle-overs with the field spread. Once upon a time, he not only played for India but was among the best bowlers in ODI cricket, at least, as per the ICC rankings, he was among the top 10 bowlers in 2016 but soon after, he lost his place in the side and from there on, it has been an arduous task for him to return.

Despite a good season going on this year, he was overlooked from the India side yet again as selectors preferred Ravindra Jadeja instead. He recalled the phase when he got injured after breaking into the top 10 ODI rankings. He also revealed that he has categorically told his friends and family that they should not talk about his career.

"It was a difficult phase. I got injured when I was in the top 10. There are going to be negative vibes when you are out of the team. I categorically told my friends and family that they should not talk about my career. Even this year, when I am doing well, they keep telling me about my chances and I ask them to refrain from such comments. I keep telling myself that I am 26 and it's not that I can't make a comeback," Axar Patel told TOI.

After the 2017 Champions Trophy, the Indian team went for wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal overlooking the finger spinners, which has been a trend across different teams in the world. Speaking on that, Patel admitted that wrist-spinners have more advantage but he just wants to think like a spinner than all these things.

"Obviously, wrist spinners have more advantage. They can spin the ball more and the wicket-taking options are more.I just think like a spinner-can't get into this wrist and finger spinner debate. If you consistently hit the right line and length, it's difficult to get hit. As a finger spinner, I know what my strength is."

He added that previous years he was guilty of trying too many variations.

"I was trying more variations in the previous years. I used to think too much about the line to bowl to different batsmen. All I am doing now is varying the pace depending on the pitch and the batsman. I have started bowling a lot slower, use the crease better," he said.

Axar also revealed a riveting talk that he had with Ricky Ponting, who told him that he trusts Axar more than even what the spinner himself does and that is something, which has deeply inspired the DC all-rounder.

"Ponting told me that I am his main bowler in the team. He said he trusted me more than I trust myself. That stayed with me. I was nervous since we didn't play for five months. Whenever I doubt myself, I think about what a three-time World Cup winner like him thinks about me."