Can’t see why Rohit won’t go to Australia if he’s playing in the IPL, states Michael Vaughan

After a dramatic return by Rohit Sharma, Michael Vaughan has stated that he can’t clearly see why Rohit wouldn’t travel to Australia later if he is taking part in the last stages of the IPL. He also added that the BCCI must make it clear what kind of an injury has halted Rohit from playing in IPL.

Ever since BCCI announced the squad for the tour Down Under across all the three formats, one question that has always been on the lips of all is Rohit Sharma’s name excluded from the list of players. In his absence, the management also named KL Rahul as the vice-captain in the limited-overs format, springing a bout of surprise.

Two weeks later, the right-handed opener returned in Mumbai Indians’ last group stage fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he brushed aside his hamstring injury. Interestingly, Michael Vaughan who has closely watched the events unfold stated that he can’t clearly see why Rohit wouldn’t travel to Australia if he is part of the IPL Auction.

“I am intrigued about the next week or so - how it plays with Rohit Sharma, if he does play, then surely he is going to Australia. I can’t see why he would not go to Australia if he is playing in the IPL,” he told Cricbuzz.

“I am intrigued about the way it’s been handled. It’s very odd and strange that it’s not open and honest. It seems like it doesn’t need to be the way it is. It’s Rohit Sharma - if he’s injured, tell us he’s injured. That’s not a problem - players do get injured,” he added.

Just before Rohit’s return, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly cleared the air and warned the right-hander that taking the field in such a short period of time might result in another injury. On a similar line, the former English skipper questioned the board for not letting people know the extent of the injury that he suffered during his stint with the Mumbai Indians.

“If Rohit Sharma has got an injury, tell us what the injury is. Make it very clear, that look he’s got a hamstring problem. Fine, not a problem, we understand that is why he is not playing. If it is just that because he is not playing because he might get injured, I have never heard that before in my life,” Vaughan said.

The buck did not stop there, as the former cricketer also opined that the BCCI would want to get the opener more conditioned in the body, improving his fitness levels before he gets aboard on Virat Kohli’s ‘fit-bus’.

“From Ravi Shastri’s statement, it reads to me that they want him to get more conditioned in the body. Maybe he’s not quite as fit. We know the kind of bus Virat Kohli drives is a very fit one. If you are not part of the fit bus, you kind of get moved aside, does not matter who you are. That’s the matter, maybe he is not as fit as he could be,” Vaughan concluded.