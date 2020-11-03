Twitter reacts to Pollard's 'umpire's call' decision adding salt to Rashid Khan's wounds after dropping sitter

Sometime lucks runs out, some times you are plainly unlucky and then there is Rashid Khan's level of misfortune we witnessed today in the game against MI in the 15th over. First of all, the SRH spinner was already having one of his worst games of the seasons as he had given away 19 off his first two but then he struck in his third over and in his final over, he looked set to make a full blooded reprieve. But that was not to be.