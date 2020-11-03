Twitter reacts to Pollard's 'umpire's call' decision adding salt to Rashid Khan's wounds after dropping sitter

Today at 9:34 PM
There are easy catches and then the dolly of a catch that Rashid Khan dropped in the ongoing game against Mumbai Indians in a must win game to leave everyone in splits. And after that Kieron Pollard survived a close LBW call by the barest of margins as misery had seemingly befriended Rashid by then.
Sometime lucks runs out, some times you are plainly unlucky and then there is Rashid Khan's level of misfortune we witnessed today in the game against MI in the 15th over. First of all, the SRH spinner was already having one of his worst games of the seasons as he had given away 19 off his first two but then he struck in his third over and in his final over, he looked set to make a full blooded reprieve. But that was not to be.
On the second delivery of his final over, Rashid's googly befuddled the struggling Ishan Kishan as he mistimed a big slog sweep and the ball ballooned up in the air and what looked like a dolly of a catch, Rashid, a good fielder otherwise, made a meal of it, and shockingly ended up dropping the catch. It was like a face saver for Pakistan's classic misfield earlier against Zimbabwe in the Super Over as such was the extent of the easiness of the catch, which left everyone in splits.
But that was just the start of Rashid's misery as Kishan followed it up with a smacking boundary next delivery. But, on the final delivery of the over, Rashid, trying to again bamboozle batsmen with googly, served up a dangerous delivery to Pollard, who could't read the wrong'un, allowing the ball to crash onto his pads. Now, it looked out straightaway but the umpire refused, and instantly, SRH went for a review.
Now, on watching the replays, it looked like the ball was crashing onto the stumps. It did hit the stumps too but umpire's call on the point of impact denied the Afghan leg-spinner the big wicket by barest of margins. At the end, Rashid ended up the over sans even a wicket though he deserved two. This was also the most runs conceded by Rashid Khan in a match this IPL as he ended with 1/32.
Polly! :P :P
November 3, 2020
How can you drop such an easy catch!
November 3, 2020
Pollard be like: Bacha hai thu.. Jaake fielding kar :D :D :D
November 3, 2020
Luck gone wrong for Rashid Khan!
Rashid Khan could have had Ishan Kishan and Pollard in the same over and he has none 😕— Arvind Ramachander (@arvindia4u) November 3, 2020
But #SRH bowling good till the 15th over, I'm hoping for a good finish with Natarajan around.
Scared of those 3 Overs Holder and Sandeep will bowl to Pollard, unless Nattu gets him 😊#MIvsSRH
Things went wrong for Rashid here!
UMPIRE's call on IMPACT— Arshi Chauhan (@ArshiChauhan3) November 3, 2020
This is seriously debatable
That ball of Rashid Khan to Pollard was a Clear out@cricketaakash @IPL @jatinsapru #IPL2020 #iplseason13
It was out!
Isn't it out? Rashid Khan's last ball to Pollard.#MIvsSRH— SOD 😈 (@Harshayachitula) November 3, 2020
@mohsinaliisb what's ur take on rashid khan drop catch and umpiers call?— True_Indian (@TrueModibhakt) November 3, 2020
That made a huge difference!
Catch drop 🤦♂️ Rashid off color today— Maddy #Orangearmy (Please Wear a Mask) (@urstrulymaddy) November 3, 2020
:|
What the fcukkk Rashid 🤦♂️🤦♂️😭😭— गौरव | 𑂏𑂸𑂩𑂫™🌈 🧡 (@sinifail_) November 3, 2020
This catch drop will definitely cost some runs!!!
