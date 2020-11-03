Twitter reacts to karma striking Pakistan as Babar Azam misfields to hand Zimbabwe victory

Today at 9:13 PM
In what was one of the most topsy-turvy ODI clashes in recent memory, Zimbabwe trumped Pakistan by chasing down a paltry 3 runs in the Super Over. Pakistan were victims of karma as while a last-ball misfield from Zimbabwe enforced a Super Over, a Babar Azam misfield handed ZIM the victory.
That's ridiculous!
Pakistan needed 5 runs in 1 ball,— middle stump (@middlestump4) November 3, 2020
Then see what Zimbabwe fielder did ☹️ pic.twitter.com/WsI4IKu58z
This is even more...🤦🏻♂️
That Misfield from Babar Azam 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/q8EFOkJJ1q— middle stump (@middlestump4) November 3, 2020
Whatta win for ZIM here! Congo #champs
Second greatest ODI? #PakvZim— Sam Collinson (@Sonofkerwin) November 3, 2020
What a thrilling match, CONGRATULATIONS ZIMBABWE! #PAKvZIM— Saad Ullah (@Saadgooner40) November 3, 2020
Super thrilling win for Zimbabwe here!
Well played @ZimCricketv #PAKvZIM https://t.co/A8OUEV3LgU— Shubham (@shubhambce) November 3, 2020
congratulations @ZimCricketv.— Name can't be blanK (@Parasite69eapq) November 3, 2020
well, deserved the win, take love from Bangladesh.
#PAKvZIM
Absolute super over triumph!
#Muzarabani you beauty... What an outstanding bowler you are... Loved #SuperOver triumph#PAKvZIM https://t.co/0eLqbBN93V— Naresh Bandari (@naresh_bandari) November 3, 2020
Hahaha!
Pakistan lost to Misbah not Zimbabwe. #PAKvZIM— Ali Raza ☪ (@alisanalysis) November 3, 2020
Heavy!
What a target huge 3 runs🤗#PAKvZIM— GaMe ChAnGER💙 (@OsamShahroze1) November 3, 2020
Pretty decent cricket from Zimbabwe tonight.
Zimbabwe played so well mann! 🌚💯#PAKvZIM— Faiza.🌸 (@taurusticgirl) November 3, 2020
Hahahahaha! LOL
Pakistan 😂😂🐢 #PAKvZIM— Aravind 𝚅𝙸𝚁𝙰𝚃 (@admireMB) November 3, 2020
