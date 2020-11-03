 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to karma striking Pakistan as Babar Azam misfields to hand Zimbabwe victory

    Zimbabwe's thrilling win against pakistan

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:13 PM

    In what was one of the most topsy-turvy ODI clashes in recent memory, Zimbabwe trumped Pakistan by chasing down a paltry 3 runs in the Super Over. Pakistan were victims of karma as while a last-ball misfield from Zimbabwe enforced a Super Over, a Babar Azam misfield handed ZIM the victory.

    That's ridiculous!

    This is even more...🤦🏻‍♂️

    Whatta win for ZIM here! Congo #champs

    Super thrilling win for Zimbabwe here!

    Absolute super over triumph!

    Hahaha!

    Heavy! 

    Pretty decent cricket from Zimbabwe tonight.

    Hahahahaha! LOL

