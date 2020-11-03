IPL 2020 | When you have your backs against the wall, you have nothing to lose, expresses David Warner

Yesterday at 11:40 PM
David Warner and Saha powered Hyderabad to an incredible victory and in turn the playoffs and after the game, David Warner stated that when one has their backs against the wall, they have nothing to lose. After restricting MI to 149, Hyderabad won the game by 10 wickets with 17 balls to spare.
With tough last three games against DC, RCB and MI remaining, not many people gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a chance to rise from the Ashes. But they did the unthinkable as they consecutively defeated the top three teams of the season and now are one of the four teams to make it to the playoffs after having a hopeless first half of the tournament. To do so after losing key players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh sans Jonny Bairstow the opener, is some feat and now they have a great winning momentum going into the playoffs.
After the game, winning skipper David Warner, who himself made an unbeaten 85 and combined in an epic 151-opening partnership with gloveman Wriddhiman Saha, stated that when a team is under immense pressure they have to find ways to rise like SRH did. He also credited Shahbaz Nadeem for his match-changing spell besides thanking the franchise owners, who have supported the team through the thick and thin.
"Feeling good now. After that dreadful loss against Kings XI. Obviously they rested a couple of players, but to hold them to 150 on this ground is outstanding. Nadeem, to go for 18 in his four against a side with so many left-hand batsmen, is exceptional. There is great resilience in the side. We always out our best foot forward. A lot of the credit goes down to the franchise owners. We looked back to 2016 when we had to win every game to win the title. When you have your backs against the wall, you have nothing to lose," Warner asserted in the post-match presentation.
Warner also added that he takes a lot of pride in giving good starts to the team as it's his duty to do so. Now, after this win, SRH will lock horns with RCB in the Eliminator on Friday, a side that they defeated just before this game. Warner said it's another do-or-die game and the side would love to carry the momentum after this brilliant win.
You just saw how much that dropped chance hurt Rashid, the passion with which we play. I pride myself on giving the team a great start. That is my duty and responsibility. Fortunately we haven't had to chase a big total. RCB are a very good side. They have a lot of dangerous players. We beat them in the 2016 final. Another do-or-die game. Hopefully we can carry the momentum from this game."
