IPL 2020 | When you have your backs against the wall, you have nothing to lose, expresses David Warner

"Feeling good now. After that dreadful loss against Kings XI. Obviously they rested a couple of players, but to hold them to 150 on this ground is outstanding. Nadeem, to go for 18 in his four against a side with so many left-hand batsmen, is exceptional. There is great resilience in the side. We always out our best foot forward. A lot of the credit goes down to the franchise owners. We looked back to 2016 when we had to win every game to win the title. When you have your backs against the wall, you have nothing to lose," Warner asserted in the post-match presentation.