IPL 2020 | We need to keep things simple and not complicate against Mumbai, insists Shreyas Iyer

Today at 11:09 AM
After Delhi’s win against RCB, which sealed them the second place, Shreyas Iyer opened up that against MI, the team needs to keep things simple and not get too complicated in pressure situations. He also stated that he was chuffed by the performance and was essential before the play-offs.
Delhi got off the box pretty quickly and were right up there with the Mumbai Indians in terms of winning matches. However, their good streak of form suddenly turned into a bad one, with them going on a four-match losing streak, where they played with destiny for a play-off spot after nearly sealing it in the first half of the tournament. The game against RCB was a near knock-out encounter for them, which they won comfortably, by six wickets.
Following the win, in the post-match press conference, Shreyas Iyer had his eye on their next encounter, the first qualifier where they will take on the table-toppers Mumbai Indians, who are on the back of a two-match winning streak. While Delhi comprehensively folded in both their games against Mumbai, Iyer opened up that they need to keep things simple and not complicated in pressure situations. He also credited the team for being a bunch of fearless and amazing boys.
"The Mumbai Indians are one of the best teams. Having said that, I feel we are also a fearless and amazing bunch of boys. It really depends on the day. Obviously, they are pretty much experienced in such [playoff] stages, but the team that has a good attitude and good composure on that given day is going to make it through. I feel that we need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations. The way we have been going, this was a really good win and it's going to be a really good booster as well for us," Iyer told in the post-match press conference.
However, it wasn’t all easy for the Capitals, who stood on the roads between elimination and playoffs, following a string of abysmal performance, one after another. Against RCB, they put an end to all the troubles, including getting their team combination right in the bowling department, who restricted RCB to a total of 152.
In the run-chase, Ponting and co’s trust on Rahane paid off, with the right-hander scoring a match-winning 60 off just 46 deliveries. Iyer, who was clearly chuffed, stated that the second-place finish makes him feel good after the rollercoaster journey.
"This win was very essential and it has put smiles on our faces after the four consecutive losses. Today the way we played, it was a comprehensive win. I think all the departments were covered up really well by the players and I am really chuffed by their performance, the way they came up and delivered at the right time. The second place obviously makes you feel good after the season you had, with all the ups and downs. The IPL is always a rollercoaster journey,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.