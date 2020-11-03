IPL 2020 | We need to keep things simple and not complicate against Mumbai, insists Shreyas Iyer

"The Mumbai Indians are one of the best teams. Having said that, I feel we are also a fearless and amazing bunch of boys. It really depends on the day. Obviously, they are pretty much experienced in such [playoff] stages, but the team that has a good attitude and good composure on that given day is going to make it through. I feel that we need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations. The way we have been going, this was a really good win and it's going to be a really good booster as well for us," Iyer told in the post-match press conference.