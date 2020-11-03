IPL 2020 | Important to take chances when they come, asserts Shahbaz Nadeem

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who produced a Man of the Match performance on Tuesday, revealed that for players like him for whom chances are limited, it is important to take every opportunity. Playing as the fifth bowler, Nadeem’s two-fer in the middle-overs rocked MI in Sharjah.

Life has been frustrating for Shahbaz Nadeem since his move to Sunrisers Hyderabad last year but the left-arm-spinner has started to find his groove of late. In the RCB game over the weekend, Nadeem bowled a handy spell and removed AB de Villiers but today versus the defending champions, the 31-year-old came up with a season-defining performance.

Bowling in the middle overs on a slow Sharjah wicket, Nadeem varied his pace to perfection and struck twice in the span of one over to turn the game on its head. The double-strike proved to be telling as after SRH restricted MI to just 149, the batsmen chased down the target without losing a wicket.

Named Man-of-the-Match for his efforts, Nadeem, speaking in the post-match presentation, revealed that for a fringe player like him for whom chances might be limited, it is important to take every opportunity and use it to the fullest.

“I have been playing like this for the last couple of years. It is important that whenever you get your chances you need to give your 100% and that's what came out today,” Nadeem said in the post match presentation.

In his spell of 2/19, Nadeem brought to the fore his variations, including a carrom ball that troubled the batters on a two-paced wicket. The 31-year-old said that he’d been working on developing more variations and further spoke about how he looks to adjust to different wickets.

“I have been working on the carrom ball for a couple of years and I thought it was the right time to bowl it because they have a lost of left-handers in their side. The round arm delivery doesn't bounce much, but it also depends where it pitches - if it pitches on the leather it stays low and if it pitches on the seam it bounces extra. Today I was looking to get it to skid from the leather.”

Nadeem’s appearance today was only the 8th SRH appearance of his career, but the veteran claimed that he knows his role in the team and is more than happy to be able to chip in when the opportunity arrives.

“Contributing to the team boosts you. Everyone has been contributing and my job is to fit in. This is a very small ground but the pitches are turning slower, so as a spinner, if you pitch it in the right areas, it does work.”