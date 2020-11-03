IPL 2020 | Haven’t decided anything on mega auction yet, reveals Sourav Ganguly

Although most teams have their core in place, few teams need to do a major overhaul as promised to them ahead of the mega auction in 2018. One such team is Chennai Super Kings who have Shane Watson now retired with a change in core likely ahead of the auction next year. MS Dhoni spoke about the same as did Stephen Fleming but the green light for the mega auction is yet to come from the BCCI boardroom. Sourav Ganguly, however, stayed uncommitted about the same, stating they will take a call after the end of the auction.