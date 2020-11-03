IPL 2020 | Haven’t decided anything on mega auction yet, reveals Sourav Ganguly

Today at 10:55 AM
Sourav Ganguly has clarified that the BCCI will wait till the IPL is over to take any decision regarding the next mega auction, something MS Dhoni brought to focus after stating his desire to rebuild the CSK team. Ganguly further stayed uncommitted regarding the venue for the upcoming IPL.
Although most teams have their core in place, few teams need to do a major overhaul as promised to them ahead of the mega auction in 2018. One such team is Chennai Super Kings who have Shane Watson now retired with a change in core likely ahead of the auction next year. MS Dhoni spoke about the same as did Stephen Fleming but the green light for the mega auction is yet to come from the BCCI boardroom. Sourav Ganguly, however, stayed uncommitted about the same, stating they will take a call after the end of the auction.
“We haven’t decided anything yet. Let this season conclude, we will take a call,” said Ganguly, reported Hindustan Times.
With UAE acting as the back-up venue even for the England series, there have been speculation that the board might prefer India as the venue for the next season of the IPL. However, with the situation related to Coronavirus still not improving, it might result in a similar predicament once again but Ganguly is waiting for positive news related to the vaccine.
“Hopefully the vaccine will be out by that time and we can host it,” the BCCI president added.
India have already announced the team for the tour of Australia but the absence of Suryakumar Yadav from the team resulted in a lot of backlash for the board and the selectors. Meanwhile, Yadav kept on piling runs comfortably and Ganguly backed the youngster to be a part of the Indian ride soon enough.
“He is a very good player. His time will come,” the former Indian skipper said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Sourav Ganguly
- Jay Shah
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Indian Premier League
- India Vs Australia
- India Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.