IPL 2020 | Have to make sure we are ready to go for MI in first qualifier, claims Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting has asserted that Delhi Capitals will have to do everything they can to cross past Mumbai Indians hurdle in the first qualifier on Thursday. Meanwhile, the coach has also hailed the side for their all-round performance in the do-or-die clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
After enduring four consecutive losses towards the backend of the tournament, the once-comfortably-placed Delhi Capitals endured a tough end but thankfully Ajinkya Rahane peaked at the right moment to hand the team from the national capital a comfortable victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore that landed them in the top two. However, there is a big hurdle to pass in the form of rampant Mumbai Indians who have beaten them twice in the league stage.
"It has been the hardest thing (to have lost four matches). I think, over the last couple of weeks, the key was to make sure that the confidence was still up. Whenever you lose a few games in a row at the back-end of a tournament, it can sometimes be a bit difficult to change the momentum. But, credit to the boys -- they were outstanding. You could see different energy around the group that really set the tempo for the whole game," Ponting said, reported Times of India.
"I am most proud because it was do-or-die, and the boys knew that and they responded in a really positive manner. The way I am looking at it now is that we have done that, and we just have two more games to play, and it will gear ourselves up to try and win the first final, then let's see how we can go from there. So we can look ahead now to MI, who have beaten us twice in this tournament, and make sure we are ready to go for them in a few days," Ponting said.
Delhi will take on Mumbai in the first qualifier in Dubai on Thursday.
