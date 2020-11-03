IND vs AUS | Prithvi Shaw should open for India in first Test, states Aakash Chopra

Calls for Kohli to overlook Shaw, who played in the New Zealand series earlier this year, as a starter have increased over the past week and a half but former opener Aakash Chopra has begged to differ. Chopra, who opened for India in the 2003/04 Border Gavaskar Trophy series Down Under, took to Twitter to bat for the inclusion of Shaw and claimed that the 20-year-old ‘has’ to open the batting in the first Test. Chopra noted that IPL was different to Test cricket and hoped for the Mumbaikar to get back to form in time for the crunch series.