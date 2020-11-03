Feel so ridiculously fortunate to retire at 39 after injuries setback, voices Shane Watson

In what is his retirement announcement, Shane Watson has voiced out that he feels so 'ridiculously fortunate' to retire at the age of 39 after the injuries setback early on in his career. He also thanked CSK for trusting him over the last three years and extended his thanks to his entire family.

Coming into the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, age and form was not the right side for the Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who was still an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings. However, following a bad run of form, the franchise decided to move on and dropped the all-rounder later in the tournament. After having played his last game for the franchise and in his life, against KKR, Watson announced his retirement on Tuesday.

In the video, he posted on his own website, the former CSK all-rounder voiced out that he feels highly ridiculously fortunate to retire at the age of 39, after suffering a barrage of setbacks due to injuries early on in his career. Watson started his IPL days, with the Rajasthan Royals, for whom he won an IPL before moving on to RCB and later ending his career with CSK. For the men in Yellow, the right-hander amassed 1252 runs in 43 appearances at an average of nearly 31, including a match-winning century against SRH in the 2018 IPL Final.

“It all started as a dream, saying to my mom watching a Test that I want to play for Australia. And now as I officially announce my retirement, I feel crazily lucky to have lived my dream and some. Knowing that I played my last game for my beloved CSK, who have been good to me in the last three years. To think that I’m finishing off my playing career as a 39-year-old, I feel so ridiculously fortunate,” said Watson in the video.

“I want to thank my mom and dad for sacrificing so much to give me all the opportunities to see how good a cricketer I could ever be. I could have never done any of this without you both. To my sister Nichole, for supporting me throughout my life, cricket was the only topic talked about at the dinner table. I want to thank my wife Lee for being the rock in all the ups and downs. I could not thank you enough for all the sacrifice you have made,” he added.

“I want to thank all my teams, who I have been fortunate to play with. Want to extend my thanks to all the coaches for helping me throughout. For my teammates, who have left me with incredible friendships and memories, a big thank you to all. I can never thank you fans enough for supporting me through the thick and thin. The love and support that I have got from the cricket public is the most humbling thing that you could ever experience.”

“Finally I’m grateful for all the cricketers who have come before me and I could never achieve all of this if not for you all showing a way and inspiring all young kids to love the game of cricket. As one amazing chapter closes another very exciting one opens. Now onto the next exciting chapter that awaits.”

Watson scored 3874 runs in his IPL career, in just 145 games, at an average of 30.99. During his early days, the all-rounder also contributed with the ball, picking up 92 wickets at an average of 29.15.