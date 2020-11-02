VIDEO | ‘Pumped-up’ Ashwin sends off Virat Kohli with clever-variation

Today at 8:59 PM
In the 10th over of the innings, RCB’s Virat Kohli was dropped off the bowling of Axar Patel, which clearly irked the entire franchise, including Ricky Ponting. However, a pumped-up Ravichandran Ashwin sent the fiery skipper off with a clever variation of pace, which Kohli holed out.
In a must-win encounter for both the sides, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first, against Kohli’s RCB, with Daniel Sams being roped in the playing XI to provide them early breakthroughs. While Sams couldn’t pick up a wicket in the powerplay phase, Delhi’s star bowler Kagiso Rabada ensured that he picked up his wicket in the powerplay phase, to give Delhi a five-star start. However, that only resulted in Virat Kohli entering the arena, with the right-hander pumped up to make a significant contribution against his state side, Delhi Capitals.
After a slow start from the skipper, he took on the left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the tenth over of the innings, where he stepped out to slog a delivery. However, to his worst nightmare, it found the only person in the deep, Anrich Nortje, who made an absolute mess of the attempt, which led to the right-hander getting a valuable reprieve.
Just following that drop, RCB skipper got himself a valuable boundary before clearing the ropes in the very next over, in an attempted move-on for him and the franchise. However, up against him was experienced Ravichandran Ashwin, who got the right-hander to slop it to the deep, finding the Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. In the aftermath of the wicket, the off-spinner celebrated aggressively, with the RCB skipper walking off disappointed after an earlier reprieve for him.
