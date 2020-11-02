Three bets from Mumbai vs Hyderabad that will relieve your stress ahead of the final day

“SRH have their fate in their own hands; they will qualify if they win” is something we all know, but the task for the Orange Army is far from easy. Lying in front of them is the Mumbai Indians of 2020, perhaps the greatest and most complete and balanced T20 side to ever exist. While until 24 hours ago, six teams were involved in a dog-fight for the playoff spots, Mumbai, as early as Saturday, locked a Top 2 finish. Yep, that’s how dominant they’ve been. This season, they’ve lost just four matches and two of those defeats, remarkably, came in a Super Over. That Mumbai have won three of their last four matches despite not having the services of their skipper Rohit Sharma should tell you everything you need to know. The venue tomorrow will be Sharjah and well, as it turns out, MI beat SRH at the exact same venue in an H2H clash earlier this season. Save your time, close your eyes, head to INDIBET and back Mumbai to beat SRH tomorrow. Rejoice, KKR fans.

Mumbai to score over 173.5 @ 1.89

As a bowling unit, coming up against the MI batting line-up is a nightmare, and there is no worse combination than MI + Sharjah. Before we get to the venue, though, let us look at a few numbers which reflect MI’s formidability with the bat. In the last six occasions when they’ve batted first, MI have racked up an astounding average score of 193. That is right. In five of the last six innings they’ve batted first, MI have posted scores over 190 and the overall scores read 195, 176, 193, 208, 191 and 195. Their overall average score stands at 165, but that is only because they usually almost always bowl their opponents out, cheaply. Coming to Sharjah, however, the Blues struck 208 the only time they batted first at this venue. In the 32.2 overs they’ve batted at this venue, Mumbai have maintained a staggering RR of 10.125. Now the real question would be ‘what if MI don’t bat first?’ but given SRH scored over 200 in 2 of the last 3 occasions they batted first, and given they scored exactly 174 vs Mumbai at Sharjah in the last H2H clash, fair to assume they would get to the 175 mark under any circumstance. A gamble worth taking, and you can do the same by taking off to INDIBET.