Reports | Shane Watson informs CSK about his retirement after last game against Punjab

According to reports, Shane Watson, who was bought by the yellow-outfit in 2018, has informed his Chennai teammates that he will be retiring from franchise cricket after the last game against Punjab. Watson didn’t have a great run this season, scoring 299 runs in 11 games, which included 2 fifties.
Chennai Super Kings' Aussie opener Shane Watson started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals and had played a huge role in winning RR the first title in 2008. The 39-year-old Aussie then went on to play for Royal Challengers Banglore after eventually ending with Chennai Super Kings in 2018, where he played 43 matches for the yellow-outfit.
Some of his best knocks for Chennai include his century in the 2018 final and his brilliant show in the 2019 final, where CSK fell one run short. Coming to the IPL 2020, Watson did play a couple of important knocks with an 83 not out against Kings XI Punjab in the first leg, but largely he looked quite inconsistent before he was replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order.
Reportedly now, Watson has announced his retirement from franchise cricket after CSK won their last match against Kings XI on Sunday. He told his CSK mates that he would retire from all forms of cricket. The Aussie opener had already retired from international cricket when CSK bought him in 2018 from the auctions.
"Watson was very emotional when he told the CSK dressing room after the last game that he would retire. He said that it was a great privilege for him to play for the franchise," a source told as reported by Times of India.
