Reports | Shane Watson informs CSK about his retirement after last game against Punjab

Some of his best knocks for Chennai include his century in the 2018 final and his brilliant show in the 2019 final, where CSK fell one run short. Coming to the IPL 2020, Watson did play a couple of important knocks with an 83 not out against Kings XI Punjab in the first leg, but largely he looked quite inconsistent before he was replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order.