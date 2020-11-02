Rahmatullah Qureishi takes over as Afghanistan Cricket Board's new CEO

On Monday, Afghanistan Cricket Board appointed Rahmatullah Qureishi as its new chief executive officer after thoroughly evaluating the candidates. ACB informed that the selection was based on merit and conducted transparently by an interview panel which consisted of ACB Chairman along with board members as well as officials from the organization.

Rahmatullah Qureishi is an experienced administrator with more than 23 years of experience working with various multinational organizations He replaced interim CEO Nazim Zar Abdulrahimzai after he was appointed following the termination of Lutfullah Stanikzai, who was removed from his post for mismanagement and misbehaviour.

In an introductory event at ACB, former acting CEO Jaar Abdulrahimzai officially introduced Mr. Rahmatullah Qureishi to ACB staff. During his introductory speech, Qureishi insisted that his aim would be to further serve and develop cricket in the country.

''Our aim will be to further serve and develop the game of cricket in the country as it is a source of joy for our country and it gives hope to our countrymates,'' Qureishi said during his introductory speech as quoted by Cricbuzz.