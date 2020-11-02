MPL snatches Indian team apparel sponsorship rights with Rs 65 lakh per game deal

Bringing an end to months of deal-breaking and uncertainty, the BCCI has finally managed to find a bidder for the apparel rights of the Indian cricket team, albeit with a lower price than what they got in the previous four-year-deal from Nike. In 2016, Nike had signed a fresh five-year deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India during which they paid Rs 370 crore from with a Rs 30 crore royalty.