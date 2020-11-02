IPL 2020 | We tried not to be predictable at the end, claims Anrich Nortje

Today at 11:48 PM
Anrich Nortje, who ended with the match figures of 3/33, claimed that with due falling towards the end of their bowling, DC bowlers tried not to be predictable with their variations. He added that it was all about doing the basics right and ticking off things can help a bowler get into a rhythm.
Bangalore started off quite cautiously, not showing any intent while batting initially, which put pressure on the batsmen to come, eventually ending on a below-par score of 152, courtesy to disciplined bowling from Delhi. Devdutt Padikkal did score a 41-ball 50, but his low strike-rate partnership with Virat Kohli, who scored 24-ball 29, put RCB behind in the match, from which they were not able to recover despite AB de Villiers scoring 21-ball 35.
For Delhi, Anrich Nortje, who looked pale in the previous few matches, finally returned to form as he picked up three important wickets giving 33 runs in his four overs, putting his team in the driver’s seat right from the start. The South African claimed that the Delhi bowlers tried not to be predictable towards the end with little due in play.
“We were thinking to make them hit to the bigger boundary and stick to our plans against each batsmen. There was little bit dew at the end of our innings and we tried not to be predictable. Yorker would have been the obvious option and we wanted to change it and see how it goes and wanted to hit the hard length. Having a bit of extra pace always helps. All ready for the playoffs (smiles),” Nortje said after receiving the Man of the Match award.
Before this match, Nortje was struggling to take wickets and went for plenty of runs after initially bowling well. The pacer insisted that it is all about doing the basics right and ticking off little things helps in coming back to form.
“I said it time and time again, it's just doing the basics right and wasn't about something special from one guy. Coming into this game, small things started feeling better and I think those small things, once you get that right, you get your rhythm,” he added.
