IPL 2020 | We tried not to be predictable at the end, claims Anrich Nortje

“We were thinking to make them hit to the bigger boundary and stick to our plans against each batsmen. There was little bit dew at the end of our innings and we tried not to be predictable. Yorker would have been the obvious option and we wanted to change it and see how it goes and wanted to hit the hard length. Having a bit of extra pace always helps. All ready for the playoffs (smiles),” Nortje said after receiving the Man of the Match award.