IPL 2020 | Very chuffed with our performance tonight, reveals Shreyas Iyer

Following the important win against RCB, Shreyas Iyer has revealed that he is very chuffed with their performance tonight across all fronts against the men in Red and Gold. He also credited the bowlers for executing their plans perfectly, pointing out how Nortje was really crucial against RCB.

Going into the encounter against Virat Kohli’s RCB, Delhi Capitals put themselves in a bit of a spot, needing a win against the men in Red and Gold to proceed to the latter stage of the competition. The intent, rightly, was on point from the Capitals, who struck early in the powerplay to remove Josh Philippe. On top of that, the Delhi bowlers came back from 81-1 to restrict RCB to a total of 152 for the loss of seven wickets following the 20 overs.

In the second innings, despite the early dismissal of Prithvi Shaw, the duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan put on a quality partnership to take Delhi closer to a victory. Despite the flurry of wickets at the end, the duo of Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant ensured an easy win for the Capitals, which also sealed a top-two finish for them.

After the win, in the post-match presentation, Delhi’s skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed that he was very chuffed with the all-round show from the boys tonight. He also added that the team was motivated to seal the second spot.

“Very chuffed with the performance. We knew it was a do-or-die and an opportunity for us to get to the second spot. We were really motivated and the teams winning in the latter half completely changed the scenario of the table and it was really commendable and really happy with how the tournament has gone so far,” said Iyer in the post-match presentation.

On the other hand, Iyer also was quick to point out that the win would not have been possible if not for the bowlers, who worked and executed according to the plans. In specific, he cited that Nortje was really sharp and influential against RCB’s strong batting unit.

“The bowlers were really up with their plans and they knew what they had to execute. Nortje was really good and it worked out pretty well. Kudos to the way the bowlers bowled. We are one of the best teams in the tournament and we need to stick to the basics and if we try and execute our plans, the results will come,” he added.