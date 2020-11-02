IPL 2020 | Think we played well enough this season to earn that qualification spot, states Virat Kohli

Following a close-loss against Delhi Capitals, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has stated that they have played well enough in the tournament to earn the position to qualify for the latter stages. He also admitted that they need to be braver, especially with the bat in the death overs, where they struggled.

After starting the tournament on a crazy form, RCB found themselves in a spot of bother, coming into the game against Delhi Capitals, in what was a tight encounter for both the sides. However, the toss went against Kohli, as RCB were put to bat first yet again in the tournament and they suffered a similar tale, struggling to score runs in the middle-overs.

Alongside that, RCB have also failed to keep in pace with the other sides towards the death overs, where they have not been able to score runs at a steady pace. Against Delhi Capitals, similar problems came to haunt them, as they only managed to put 152 runs on board. However, owing to Delhi failing to chase the total under 17.3 overs, RCB qualified for the playoff stage alongside Delhi.

In the post-match presentation, while admitting that they need to perform better, or in Kohli’s words ‘braver’ in the back end, the RCB skipper pointed out that the team has done well enough this season to earn the qualification spot for the knock-out stages.

“We are happy that we've qualified. Top two would've been really very nice. I think we've played good enough cricket in this tournament to qualify. We have two games to the final now. We can be braver in the back end, probably be better in the powerplay (with the ball) which has been our strength. You take what you can with these games,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

At the same time, the 31-year-old stated that the game was a ‘mixed bag,’ with them wanting to win the last encounter against Delhi. However, mid-way through the game, RCB’s skipper revealed that the management informed them about the 17.3 over mark.

“It's a mixed bag. you come to games to try and get a result your way. Through probably the 11th over, the 17.3 mark was informed by the management. Even if the game was drifting away, we controlled the middle overs well enough,” he added.

"It's important to stay positive. There are going to be learnings along the way, but we are are glad that we are through. We'll have to asses what's happening, hopefully they'll (Morris and Saini) be fine by the time we play our next game. And see how they go in the next few days," he concluded.