IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Statistical Preview

This is it, the last encounter of the glorious group stage leg of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Two teams, with contrasting fortunes and needs from this game, go head-to-head against each other, who will prevail? Would it be Warner’s SRH or Pollard’s MI in Sharjah?

Form Guide

Sunrisers Hyderabad - W W L W L

Three wins in their last five games, Sunrisers Hyderabad are truly back in the reckoning and in the hunt for a late spot in the play-off stage of the competition. Leading the charge is their bowling unit, which for the first time has put on such a consistent display in this year’s competition. First, they bowled out a batting-dominant Delhi Capitals outfit before salvaging a similar pride against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, replacing the English opener, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha too has made the batting unit look sensible, with Kane Williamson fitting in the middle-order, where they require experience the most. The equation, simple as a sword - win or go home.

Mumbai Indians - W W L W L

Similar results for Mumbai Indians in their last five encounters, however, their fate completely different, as they were the first side to seal their place in the playoffs. This side has it all covered - batting, bowling, and fielding, with the only thing that was missing in the last few games was their skipper Rohit Sharma. Expect him to stay out of this game as well but the dominance at the top will continue, with Ishan pairing up with Quinton de Kock. Their bowling was at its brutal best in the last encounter against Delhi, where they bowled out the opposition for a paltry total, with Bumrah edging past Kagiso Rabada in the Purple Cap race. For them, there is nothing to lose at this moment, expect them to rest a few players ahead of the playoffs.

Key Batsmen

Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner

If you look at the games between these two sides - it was certain that either David Warner or Shikhar Dhawan would put up a total against Mumbai, irrespective of the conditions, the bowling unit. While Dhawan has moved to Delhi Capitals, Warner has stood as the boulder of Sunrisers top-order batting with Jonny Bairstow. However, after Bairstow was moved out of the playing XI, the responsibility now lies on the shoulders of the Australian batsman, who has scored 403 runs against the four-time IPL Champions. Alongside that, in a do-or-die encounter, the SRH skipper would be aiming to replace his best form and ensure that Sunrisers find themselves a place in the playoffs, on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians - Ishan Kishan

After Rohit Sharma was ruled out with an injury, Mumbai Indians straight away trusted the southpaw Ishan Kishan to open the innings alongside Quinton de Kock, in another one of Mumbai’s successful strategies. The southpaw has set the tournament on fire since he entered the stage, taking every bowling unit by its horn, including going head-to-head against Kagiso Rabada in the last encounter. In just 10 innings, the Jharkhand keeper has scored 395 runs, just 23 runs behind their leading run-scorer de Kock, who has 418 runs. Alongside that, he has also scored his runs at an average of 49.37, which only goes on to show how talented and consistent he is with the bat.

Key Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rashid Khan

There are no two opinions when it comes to who will be Sunrisers Hyderabad's key bowler in their important clash against Mumbai on Tuesday. That’s just a stupid question to ask but let me tell you anyway why Rashid Khan will be the key bowler. This season, just like any other season, the Afghan leg-spinner has been heads, shoulders, and everything above the other bowlers for the Men in Orange, with 18 wickets in the tournament. If Mumbai are indeed going to go on the defence against him, expect him to come out on the top, with plenty of wickets, that’s the only way he knows.

Mumbai Indians - Jasprit Bumrah

What Rashid Khan is to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jasprit Bumrah is to the four-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians. There seems to be nothing that Bumrah can do wrong at the moment, with everything he touches turning into Goldust, including effecting a run-out off the last ball of Delhi Capital’s innings the other day. Not just that, his bowling too has taken a monumental turn and growth, coming into the back end of the tournament, with 20 wickets against his name. He has the slower deliveries, the yorkers, and can make you believe all his magic tricks on the field with his bowling action, such is Bumrah’s class.

Probable XI

SRH - David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

MI - Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

When to Watch: Nov 3, 7.30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)