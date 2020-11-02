IPL 2020 | Play-offs are another small little tournament for us, feels Rohit Sharma

Today at 10:53 AM
Rohit Sharma has asked his Mumbai Indians teammates to treat the playoffs as a small little tournament and start afresh to win the whole thing. However, the four-time IPL-winning captain has expressed his gratitude for the kind of cricket his team have played to enter the playoffs as the first team.
Mumbai Indians are the most complete side in the ongoing edition of the IPL, winning matches in a canter while ensuring all the players contribute to the team’s cause. So dominant were they in the league stage that despite the play-off race going to the last weekend of the group stage, Mumbai had comfortably ensured a place in the first Qualifier in Dubai without any hassle. Rohit Sharma believes that the playoffs will be a small little tournament for them where they have to win two games in order to secure their fifth trophy.
"Now that we know we have qualified, it's a good achievement. All the hard work that we did before we came here and also when we came here, it all paid off. So, one hurdle which is being crossed, another small little tournament to play for us and before that we still got one more game against SRH," Rohit said in a video posted on MI's official Twitter page.
"It is going to be another important game for us, we don't want to think about the opposition to be honest. We just want to come out here and play and keep that momentum going. It is important when we play the playoffs," he said.
Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 3, after which they will take on the winner of RCB vs DC in Dubai on November 5.
