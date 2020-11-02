IPL 2020 | Play-offs are another small little tournament for us, feels Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians are the most complete side in the ongoing edition of the IPL, winning matches in a canter while ensuring all the players contribute to the team’s cause. So dominant were they in the league stage that despite the play-off race going to the last weekend of the group stage, Mumbai had comfortably ensured a place in the first Qualifier in Dubai without any hassle. Rohit Sharma believes that the playoffs will be a small little tournament for them where they have to win two games in order to secure their fifth trophy.