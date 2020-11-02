IPL 2020 | Communication with Shikhar Dhawan was all about intent, reveals Ajinkya Rahane

After moving to Delhi, Ajinkya Rahane didn’t quite have the start he would have hoped for as he had just scored 51 runs in the 5 matches he got the opportunity to play. However, he turned around the season for himself by playing a match-winning inning of 46-ball 60 against Bangalore and ensured that his team easily reaches the target in the must-win game. Partnering with Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 54 off 41 deliveries, Rahane finally, proved that experience matters in big matches.