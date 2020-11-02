IPL 2020 | Communication with Shikhar Dhawan was all about intent, reveals Ajinkya Rahane

Today at 11:22 PM
Ajinkya Rahane, who scored his first fifty for DC, revealed that while batting with Shikhar Dhawan all they were talking was about being positive and playing proper cricketing shots. He added that he wanted to finish the game as the games in IPL this season have a tendency to quickly change sides.
After moving to Delhi, Ajinkya Rahane didn’t quite have the start he would have hoped for as he had just scored 51 runs in the 5 matches he got the opportunity to play. However, he turned around the season for himself by playing a match-winning inning of 46-ball 60 against Bangalore and ensured that his team easily reaches the target in the must-win game. Partnering with Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 54 off 41 deliveries, Rahane finally, proved that experience matters in big matches.
Rahane, who has been used at various positions in the Delhi batting lineup, revealed that their coach Ricky Ponting had told him beforehand that he will be batting at 3. He insisted that he enjoyed batting with Dhawan and revealed that all they were talking was about playing proper cricketing shots.
“Ricky told me that I am going to bat at number three. It’s a good position to bat at. Our bowlers did really well for us. I enjoyed the partnership with Shikhar. The communication between us was all about intent. We weren’t thinking about any target. It was all about playing proper cricketing shots,” Rahane said in the post-match interview.
The right-hand batsman, however, could not finish the game for Delhi as he got out in a silly fashion, playing the reverse sweep to Washington Sundar. Rahane stated that he wanted to finish the game as it could have easily turned into a thriller with few games already turning out to be a thriller after being one-sided for most of the time.
“I wanted to finish the game. We all know how funny the sport is. We’ve seen how things have happened in this IPL. Feels great to win in the end,” he added.
