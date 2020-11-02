Cricket Australia awards 'virtual inventory' rights to IMG Reliance

Today at 5:19 PM
IMG Reliance will be responsible for marketing CA's 'virtual inventory' rights in which they will be the global agency for the virtual inventory that features in the television coverage available to viewers outside of Australia. The mandate will begin with India's tour of Australia later this month.
Cricket Australia, which produces their own cricket matches, planned to widen the structure at the broadcasting level to amplify the marketing potential in which the sub-continent plays a big role. To strengthen those factors, CA have created the additional categories in form of end of wicket pitch mats and mid-wicket pitch mats in which they will collaborate with the Mukesh Ambani-owned company who will bring in brands to associate with the targeted audience for specific series.
The brands will have their downtime during live play and accessible only to select brands. This will be a customised offering and will be among the most premium space available to brands in India this year during the full-fledged India-Australia series, starting later this month.
"The upcoming Dettol T20, Dettol ODI and Vodafone Test series' between Australia and India is one of the most eagerly anticipated in world cricket this year," said Stephanie Beltrame, Executive General Manager, Broadcasting and Commercial at Cricket Australia, reported PTI.
"This unique new sponsorship opportunity will provide a powerful platform for brands to connect with a vast worldwide audience. We're thrilled to be partnering with IMG Reliance who have a proven track record in developing and selling cricket sponsorship opportunities, particularly in the sub-continent."
