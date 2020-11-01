VIDEO | Ravindra Jadeja lifts Ruturaj Gaikwad after his 'athletic' stunner to send Neesham back

Today at 5:24 PM
Ruturaj Gaikwad took a blinder of a catch to dismiss James Neesham after he hit the ball towards the deep mid-wicket boundary, which was followed by Ravindra Jadeja lifting the youngster in joy. Gaikwad covered good ground to reach the ball and then, dove diagonally to grab the ball.
Chennai Super Kings turned the match in their favour in the middle overs by not allowing Punjab to accelerate, which resulted in Punjab batsmen throwing away their wickets, losing 3 crucial wickets in the middle overs. After this Punjab had lost the momentum needed to explode in the death overs and just when they tried to accelerate, they were hit with another wicket in the form of James Neesham.
Coming to bowl the 18th over, Lungi Ngidi was hit by James Neesham towards the mid-wicket boundary. The ball was hit pretty well, but given that it was the longest part of the ground which meant that the ball didn’t go over the ropes. Standing on the square-leg boundary, Ruturaj Gaikwad covered quite some ground to reach near the ball and then, dove in a pool-like fashion to take a stunner of a catch.
After the catch, Ravindra Jadeja celebrated the stunner taken by Gaikwad lifted the young batsman in joy. Gaikwad certainly is proving to be the only silver-lining in Chennai’s miserable season so far. In the last three games, the opening batsman has shown his worth on the field, with his athletic fielding displays and only continued it against Kings XI Punjab on the field in this encounter
Here's the video of the stunning catch and aftermath celebration -
