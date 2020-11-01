VIDEO | Ravindra Jadeja lifts Ruturaj Gaikwad after his 'athletic' stunner to send Neesham back

Coming to bowl the 18th over, Lungi Ngidi was hit by James Neesham towards the mid-wicket boundary. The ball was hit pretty well, but given that it was the longest part of the ground which meant that the ball didn’t go over the ropes. Standing on the square-leg boundary, Ruturaj Gaikwad covered quite some ground to reach near the ball and then, dove in a pool-like fashion to take a stunner of a catch.