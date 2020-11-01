VIDEO | Flying Dinesh Karthik takes stunning one-handed grab to leave Stokes mortified

The task looked impossible and the way Ben Stokes started Rajasthan’s chase made things worse. The Englishman, who was coming on the back of a century and a fifty, struck a four and a six in the very first over and it looked like qualification was slipping away from KKR right in front of their eyes. They needed a moment of magic to stay alive in the competition and well, they got it from a man who their fans denounced as one of their own, Dinesh Karthik.