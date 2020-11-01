Twitter reacts to KL Rahul pulling off a ‘Kohli’ after umpire’s dubious not-out decision

Chasing the target of 154, Chennai got off to a brilliant start, courtesy to sensible batting from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. They didn’t take any unnecessary risk while still scoring at a good rate to give the control of the match to Chennai. Punjab looked helpless as they struggled to find an opening in the match. However, in the 8th over, Punjab almost got the breakthrough, but the third umpire’s decision kept them away from moving the wickets column.