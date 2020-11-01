Twitter reacts to KL Rahul pulling off a ‘Kohli’ after umpire’s dubious not-out decision

Today at 6:48 PM
KL Rahul as he looked visibly upset after the third umpire dismissed the catch taken by Mandeep Singh pulling off a ‘Kohli’ by confronting the umpire about the decision. Interestingly, the soft signal from the on-field umpires was out, but the third umpire felt that the ball touched the ground.
Chasing the target of 154, Chennai got off to a brilliant start, courtesy to sensible batting from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. They didn’t take any unnecessary risk while still scoring at a good rate to give the control of the match to Chennai. Punjab looked helpless as they struggled to find an opening in the match. However, in the 8th over, Punjab almost got the breakthrough, but the third umpire’s decision kept them away from moving the wickets column.
On the fifth delivery of Ravi Bishnoi’s second over, Ruturaj Gaikwad stepped down the wicket to hit the leg-spinner over covers. However, the leg-spinner deceived the Chennai batsmen in flight and the shot went to the straightish-point fielder. Mandeep Singh dove in front to take the catch and even started celebrating after grabbing the ball.
The on-fielder umpire sent the decision upstairs to check if the catch was clean with them giving the soft signal of out. Shocking everyone with his decision after a series of replays, the third umpire decided to dismiss the catch as he felt that the ball had touched the ground and ruled the batsman not out. After the dubious decision, Rahul looked upset with the decision and confronted the on-field umpire about the decision, pulling off a ‘Kohli-like’ incident.
Later, Rahul took the catch of Faf du Plessis and then, raised his hands in the air to signal the third umpire that he had taken the catch cleanly, taking a dig at his previous decision.
KL Rahul was upset with 3rd umpire's decision
KL Rahul was teasing third umpire or what, After taking a catch😂— 🆂🅾🅷🅰🅸🅻 (@iamsohail_1) November 1, 2020
Rahul was mocking the 3rd umpire
KL Rahul badly trolled Third Umpire 🤣🤣🤣 #IPL— Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) November 1, 2020
Lmao KL Rahul showing his frustration on third umpire 😂😂— Amy 💛 (@gueswhoamiii) November 1, 2020
LOL
KL Rahul mocking third umpire knowing KXIP won't qualify and he can't get a match ban. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 1, 2020
KL Rahul appealing to 3rd umpire after completing duplesis catch, he was upset with previous catch and trolling 3rd umpire 🤣🤣🤣#MI #Master— sasidharᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@sasidhar205) November 1, 2020
A tight slap on the face is what this #KLRahul deserves. Ugly gesture towards the 3rd umpire#CSKvKXIP— Storyteller (@betaal56) November 1, 2020
