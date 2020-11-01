Medical reports suggest he in danger of injuring himself again, reveals Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has revealed that Rohit Sharma’s medical report, which was submitted to the selectors, clearly stated that he is in danger of injuring himself once again if exposed to game-time right away. Shastri has also advised Rohit not to fast-track his comeback and take his own time.

The Indian National Selection Committee, led by Sunil Joshi, kept Rohit Sharma out of India's squad for Australia, creating a lot of confusion among cricket fans world over. Later, it was known that Rohit was under treatment with the BCCI medical team, after which his status would be known. But in a clear revelation, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri stated that the Indian limited-overs vice-captain’s reports suggested he was in danger of injuring himself again.

"It's being handled by the people in charge of the medical part of it. We don't get involved in that. They have submitted a report to the selectors and they have gone about their business. I have no say, neither am I a part of the selection. All I know is the medical report which says he could be in danger of injuring himself again," Shastri told Times Now.

There have been reports, including Kieron Pollard’s statement, that suggest that Rohit might return for the last phase of the IPL if deemed fit. However, Shastri suggested him not to hurry his comeback and stated he, himself, could have played for another five years for India had he not pushed his comeback for the Australia tour in 1991.

"There is nothing more frustrating for a player than he gets injured. Sometimes you know, you want to get out of that room of yours and try and see how quickly you can come back. And therein lies the grey area. Therein lies the problem where you want to go and play, you want to test yourself. But only you will know at the back of your mind whether you are 100% of there is a chance of it going again.

"What I fear, I have been through that as a cricketer myself. I finished my career in 1991 when I went back to Australia when I shouldn't have. If I had taken a break for 3-4 months, I could've played five years longer for India. So, I speak from experience. It is a similar case. I wanted to go. Doctors told me don't go. It was greed. I was in tremendous form so there was this eagerness to go back. I hope Rohit's case is not that serious and same with Ishant (Sharma)," said Shastri.

"Both Ishant and Rohit will be missed in Australia. Both were missed in New Zealand too. Ishant played a huge role in our win last time (in Australia) and Rohit played a huge role in the home series against South Africa (last year). Both these players have had a huge role to play for us to be at the top of the WTC standings," said the head coach.