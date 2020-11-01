Karnataka state government to confer lifetime achievement award to Shantha Rangaswamy

India’s first women’s Test captain Shantha Rangaswamy has been one of the pioneering names for the sport in the country and has been hailed as the central figure in making women’s cricket mainstream in the country.

Honouring her legacy, the BCCI awarded the life-time achievement award to her in 2017 but taking a step forward, Karnataka government has decided to honour her with a state award. She will be conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019 by the Karnataka state government on November 2.

Rangaswamy is currently a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) apex council and featured in 16 Tests and 16 ODIs between 1976 and 1991. The Karnataka legend captained 12 out of the 16 Tests she played since making her debut in October 1976.

After leading the side, she was awarded an Arjuna award in 1976 as well. Her revolutionary status was reaffirmed when the government denied permission to her side for the 1988 World Cup in Australia but she reached out to the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for the clearance.