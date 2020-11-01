It was inspiring how Dhoni saw his team through in 2011 WC final, states Jos Buttler 

“I like MS Dhoni's demeanor on the field. How cool and calm he is. I like his explosive batting, the helicopter shot. I always watched the IPL on TV. I remember some of the great innings he has played. One thing I really love is the 2011 World Cup final. How he walked out to bat and said I am going to see this home. That was inspiring and the way he finished the game with a six. It always resonated with me,” Buttler was quoted as saying in Times of India.