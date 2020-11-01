It was inspiring how Dhoni saw his team through in 2011 WC final, states Jos Buttler 

Today at 2:03 PM
MS Dhoni is one of the greatest ODI wicket keepers the game has seen and English star Jos Buttler stated how he was left inspired by Dhoni's match-winning 2011 World Cup final knock. Not for the first time has Buttler revealed his liking for MS with him amongst the Indian superstar's biggest fans.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni will always remain a very special cricketer in the folklore of Indian cricket or otherwise. After Adam Gilchrist started the wicket-keeper batsman revolution in world cricket, Dhoni took it a step further as he showcased to the world that not only a keeper can bat, but also become the finisher, the skipper, and the biggest cricket icon of his time. It wasn't something considered possible as wicket-keepers were considered mostly sidekicks than the protagonists. Seeing MS Dhoni's rise, a generation of wicket-keepers were left inspired and English stalwart Jos Buttler is one of them.
Jos Buttler, over the years, has emerged as the best white-ball finisher, following in the footsteps of MS Dhoni, who started this trend for wicket-keepers. The English gloveman stated that he absolutely loves Dhoni's cool and calm demeanor and got hugely inspired by how he took up the mantle in the 2011 World Cup final, promoting himself ahead of Yuvraj Singh and then finishing off the game with an unbeaten fifty.
“I like MS Dhoni's demeanor on the field. How cool and calm he is. I like his explosive batting, the helicopter shot. I always watched the IPL on TV. I remember some of the great innings he has played. One thing I really love is the 2011 World Cup final. How he walked out to bat and said I am going to see this home. That was inspiring and the way he finished the game with a six. It always resonated with me,” Buttler was quoted as saying in Times of India.
The whole cricketing world came to a standstill when the Indian legend announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, this year, after last making an appearance for the country in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Dhoni has had a rather bad season with CSK this year in IPL as his team is the only one no to be in contention for the playoffs. Dhoni himself didn't have had the best of time with the bat.
- Ms Dhoni
- Jos Buttler
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- 2011 World Cup
- Indian Cricket Team
- Chennai Super Kings
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.