Irfan Pathan signs up with Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League

Lanka Premier League franchise Kandy Tuskers have roped in former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan, who will team up with Chris Gayle, Liam Plunkett, Wahab Riaz and Kusal Perera. Colombo Kings, meanwhile, have confirmed the services of Manpreet Gony after Manvinder Bisla pulled out of the league.
As the biggest coup of the season, Lanka Premier League boosted their marketing ability by multifold level by scooping in Irfan Pathan - still a popular cricketer and now a reputed commentator - as one of their signings after boosting their squad with the likes of Chris Gayle, Liam Plunkett, Wahab Riaz and Kusal Perera. The 36-year-old last played T20 cricket in February 2019 and only turned up for the India Legends side in the Road Safety Series in March earlier this year.
"I am definitely looking forward to this. Yes, I had retired from T20 cricket, but I can play around the world and hopefully I will be able to have fun with my game as well, which I didn't have for the last two years. I think I can still play some, but I will start slowly and see how this goes, and then I will take it forward,” Irfan told ESPNcricinfo.
Pathan played a significant role in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ranji Trophy campaign last year, mentoring the side to the knock-outs while working with the likes of Abdul Samad who has now got an IPL gig. Now that the domestic season is yet to begin, Pathan is open to new roles with any domestic teams.
"I just need a bit of clarity about domestic cricket. As soon as I get some clarity, I would love to help out whichever team I can, share my experience, I would love to do it. That's always open."
According to the revised schedule, the LPL is slated to begin on November 21 and will run till December 13 while the domestic season might get underway on January 2.
