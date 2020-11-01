IPL 2020 | Got at least five more years of cricket in me, reckons Faf du Plessis

Today at 7:34 PM
Following a 449-run season, Faf du Plessis has reckoned that he has at least got five more years of cricket in him before adding that he is like a bottle of red wine. Interestingly, the Saffer also compared young Ruturaj Gaikwad to Virat Kohli, in terms of handling the pressure in his calibre.
Faf du Plessis’ association with Chennai Super Kings goes all the way back to 2012 when the franchise got hold of the South African right-handed batsman in the Auction. Ever since then, the franchise has paid, repaid, and kept their trust on the Saffer, who has grown from strength to strength. In the 84 games thus far, he has scored 2302 runs, at an average of 32.88, and a strike-rate of 129.25, showcasing his arsenal of shots.
This year was no different, with the now 36-year-old scoring 449 runs for the Men in Yellow, at a staggering average of 40.81 and a strike-rate of well above 140. After another of his trademark knock, where he scored a 34-ball 48, the right-hander reckoned that he has at least five years of cricket in himself in the future.
“[Coming back next year?] I've told you this the other day - red wine is the term I use. I'm still loving it. I've got a lot of cricket left in me, at least five more years,” said Du Plessis in the post-match presentation.
On the other hand, he was also immediate to heap praises on the young 23-year-old opener from Maharashtra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has shown versatility and composure in his young IPL career, taking CSK home twice in three games. The experienced IPL star compared Gaikwad to a young Kohli, in terms of him standing up to the pressure and added that he will certainly get to the next level in the coming years.
“Scoop is a shot that I play often. Bummed that I couldn't get it away. It's been a disappointing season but we at least finished with three wins. [Gaikwad] Looks like a young Kohli doesn't he? What stands out for me is that he stands up to pressure. That's the quality you look for in young players to see if they get to the next level."
