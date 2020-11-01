IPL 2020 | Good to be back on the field ahead of estimated time, reveals Andre Russell

On his return from a hamstring injury, Andre Russell has revealed that while it usually takes 8 weeks to heal, he feels good to be back on the field before time. He also admitted that it would take time for him to heal completely before he can start chipping in for KKR with his yorkers at the death.

When Andre Russell returned to the playing XI, instead of the Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson, it was a bit of surprise, with the all-rounder going down with an apparent hamstring injury a few games ago. However, the all-rounder returned in some form, scoring a 11-ball 25 for the Knight Riders, with one boundary and three huge sixes. With the ball, the right-hander did not need to contribute, thanks to Pat Cummins accounting for the Royals top-order.

Alongside Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi chipped in with two wickets, which put Rajasthan in a spot, chasing 191, as RR eventually folded out 60 runs short of the target. In a post-match chat, Russell admitted that he felt really happy to be back on the field, way ahead of the scheduled return time. He also stated that Grade 2 Hamstring injury usually takes upto eight weeks to heal completely.

“It's a good feeling to be back on the field. It's been a tough two weeks doing rehab. But, I'm happy that I'm back. It's a grade two hamstring tear which usually takes 8 weeks to heal. The scan was very ugly. With KKR physio and doctors around me, it helped. When it (hamstring) is feeling good, that's when it's healing," Russell said post-match.

The Jamaican also provided another update that he would take it one game at a time before returning with the ball as a bowler for the Knight Riders.

"We have a good bowling, so I can chip in with the yorkers at the death, but for now I'm going to take one game at a time."

On the other hand, Russell also revealed that he was keenly watching Rajasthan Royals’ bowling attack before this game.

“As soon as I sweat and my blood's getting hot, I'm getting out. We were waiting for the cricket gods to work things out for us. I watch each and every game. We play against each other, two games against the same team in a season. So, I watch on the phone what the bowlers do and the batters do,” he concluded.

With that win, Kolkata Knight Riders elevated themselves to the fourth place, keeping themselves well and truly alive in the competition. Their qualification will now depend on other results.