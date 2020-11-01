IPL 2020 | Everything fell in place for me today fortunately, states Pat Cummins

"A bit goes through your mind when you go for 19 off the first five balls. I guess the first two balls were not great, but as long as you go back to bowling your best ball it is okay. The best ball was top of off, maybe just outside off. There was a bit in the wicket. In T20, you can bowl well and got for a plenty. On other days, wickets can come when you are not at your best. Fortunately today everything falls in place," Cummins said at the post match presentation.