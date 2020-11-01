IPL 2020 definitely not my last with CSK, confirms MS Dhoni

Today at 3:17 PM
Ahead of CSK’s last game in the 2020 season of the IPL, their skipper MS Dhoni has confirmed that it is definitely not his last game for the franchise and he will play the next season. As for the toss, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first in Abu Dhabi against Kings XI Punjab.
It is a do-or-die for Kings XI Punjab, as they take on the mighty Chennai Super Kings, who now don’t have a hope of qualifying to the playoffs, following their miserable start to the 2020 edition of the tournament. However, there were plenty of talks around in the town that this edition might be very well MS Dhoni’s last season in the yellow colours of CSK. However, just after winning the toss, the 39-year-old confirmed that it won’t be his last game for the franchise.
He also added that while CSK isn’t under any pressure to win their game, they are going to make the conscious effort of turning up and fighting for their pride in the last league game for them this season.
“Definitely not (when asked if it was his last game ever for CSK). They are under more pressure to win, we just want to turn up and keep fighting. I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100% into our game,” he told Danny Morrison at the toss.
On the other hand, regarding the playing XI, CSK’s skipper revealed that they have three changes, with Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur in replacing Shane Watson, Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma.
Danny Morrison : Could this be your last game in yellow ? #MSDhoni : Definitely Not!#CSK have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KXIP in Match 53 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/KhaDJFcApe— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020
