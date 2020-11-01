IPL 2020 definitely not my last with CSK, confirms MS Dhoni

It is a do-or-die for Kings XI Punjab, as they take on the mighty Chennai Super Kings, who now don’t have a hope of qualifying to the playoffs, following their miserable start to the 2020 edition of the tournament. However, there were plenty of talks around in the town that this edition might be very well MS Dhoni’s last season in the yellow colours of CSK. However, just after winning the toss, the 39-year-old confirmed that it won’t be his last game for the franchise.