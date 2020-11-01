Cash home some capital-like returns from Bangalore’s clash against Delhi

Today at 7:11 PM
It is do-or-die for both the franchises, in the wake of the other franchises miraculously pulling themselves out of the coffin and challenging three out of the top four teams, which has led to this. While Bangalore or Delhi might have to catch a flight tomorrow, your returns will land in faster.
Virat Kohli to be RCB’s top batsman @3.00
Pretty straightforward, RCB need to win their last game to ensure that they don’t somehow find a way to get eliminated out of the tournament. They have now lost three games in a row while their opponent on Monday have lost four in a row, which makes it contest enticing. Whenever RCB have faced the wall, it has been skipper Virat Kohli, who has somehow risen up from the ashes to help the franchise. Last game against SRH, Kohli got out sheepishly against Sandeep Sharma but against Delhi would want to prove his home city what he is indeed made of. 13 innings into this season, the right-handed batsman has scored 431 runs for the franchise, at an average of 47.88. So expect him to come firing against Delhi’s pace attack, which has several names that he has in the past played well against, having scored 892 runs against them in the past. Between Kohli and De Villiers, who stands second in head-to-head games against Delhi, there is at least a daylight difference or in pure numbers, 341 runs separate these two batsmen from each other in the list. All you have to do is put in your faith on RCB’s top-batsman to come up good by putting in your money with BetDaily.
Yuzvendra Chahal to pick up 2 wickets @2.10
It is definitely a fairly straightforward market, with it having no danger whatsoever, considering Yuzvendra Chahal’s form this season. It is not Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers or Devdutt Padikkal, who has been consistent this season but the leg-spinner, who has put on a show for the men in Red and Gold this season. He’s miles, miles and by miles, I mean infinity beyond the other bowlers in this setup, all of whom have struggled when it comes to the wickets column. In the 13 games this season, the leg-spinner has picked up 20 wickets, at an average of 17.60, at an economy rate of 7.15. Now that shouldn’t be sufficient to suggest that he is an able wicket-taker, then you must look at his strike-rate, 14.7, which is miles better than the other bowlers for RCB. Against Delhi, just like Virat Kohli, Chahal’s record is impeccable, with 14 wickets against the opposition, which only means that now the ball is in your court, do you want to lead a normal life or a rich life? So head-on to BetDaily and place the simplest of bets for a return of lifetime.
Fair to say that the pitches has significantly slowed down in the last leg of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which has been a batting bonanza. Now, it’s entered a zone where the slower bowlers, the spinners are getting their due of a breather, with the pitches gripping and turning in every other encounter. However, there is one venue which hasn’t slowed down that much in comparison to the others, in Abu Dhabi, which also serves as the host between these two teams in the do-or-die competition for both of them. Rightly so, this market offers a good enough return for the relative risk that it provides. At this venue, with two settled batting units, surely the match runs will stand above 320, which makes for an enticing contest between the two sides, who both are just one win away from reaching the play-off stage of the competition. So, place your bets on this market and in turn, get 1.8X returns without even batting your eyelid.
