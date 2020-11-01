Cash home some capital-like returns from Bangalore’s clash against Delhi

Pretty straightforward, RCB need to win their last game to ensure that they don’t somehow find a way to get eliminated out of the tournament. They have now lost three games in a row while their opponent on Monday have lost four in a row, which makes it contest enticing. Whenever RCB have faced the wall, it has been skipper Virat Kohli, who has somehow risen up from the ashes to help the franchise. Last game against SRH, Kohli got out sheepishly against Sandeep Sharma but against Delhi would want to prove his home city what he is indeed made of. 13 innings into this season, the right-handed batsman has scored 431 runs for the franchise, at an average of 47.88. So expect him to come firing against Delhi’s pace attack, which has several names that he has in the past played well against, having scored 892 runs against them in the past. Between Kohli and De Villiers, who stands second in head-to-head games against Delhi, there is at least a daylight difference or in pure numbers, 341 runs separate these two batsmen from each other in the list. All you have to do is put in your faith on RCB’s top-batsman to come up good by putting in your money with BetDaily.